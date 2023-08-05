Operation Cobalt – Arrest Made Following Search Warrant, Te Kuiti

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Harry Hodgson.

Two people have been charged and are due to appear in court following a Police operation in Te Kuiti, as part of an investigation into the stabbing of a person in Te Kuiti last week.

At around 9am yesterday, Friday 4 August, Police executed a search warrant at an address in Te Kuiti known to be operated as a gang pad, where ammunition and weapons were seized. This follows an investigation into the stabbing of a member of this community last week.

A 37-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been charged with the assault and will appear before the courts next week.

Also present at the time of the search was a 24-year-old high-risk offender, who was arrested for outstanding warrants and taken into custody.

This continues Police commitment to holding offenders to account for criminal activity and to disrupting gang activities through Operation Cobalt.

We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

We rely on the eyes and ears of everyone who can help reduce the harm in our communities.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

If it is happening now, please call 111.

© Scoop Media

