Discontinuation Of Funding Puts Vital Social Emergency Crisis Service In Christchurch’s Eastern Suburbs At Risk

We are saddened to share that the funding for our Social Emergency Crisis Service from the Ministry of Social Development will be discontinued from October 1st, 2023.

The Loft has been a lifeline for hundreds of individuals each year, offering much-needed assistance to those facing family violence, mental health struggles, housing insecurities, poverty, and various other challenges. Over the years, we have witnessed the transformative impact of our services on the lives of those residing in Eastern Christchurch community and the wider Christchurch region.

Recently, our Crisis Intervention Service underwent an independent evaluation, which unequivocally highlighted the positive and profound impact it has had on the individuals it serves. The dedication and hard work of our team, along with the invaluable support of our collaborative model involving 16 social service partners, have made a significant difference in the lives of many vulnerable individuals and whānau.

However, the success of this collaborative model relies heavily on the financial support it requires to operate and remain viable. The impact of the discontinuation of funding will result in a financial shortfall of $360,000 per annum which is required to sustain operations and continue providing critical aid to those in need.

We are willing to consider any options that can help maintain the lifeline of hope provided by the Loft for all the individuals and whānau in need in our Christchurch community.

We want to express our profound gratitude to all the stakeholders, partners, and community members who have supported us throughout our seven-year journey. This support has been instrumental in making The Loft everything it is today.

For further inquiries or to explore potential partnership opportunities, please contact:

Kate O’Grady - manager@theloftchristchurch.org.nz / 027 559 1441

About The Loft:

The Loft is a prominent community-based organization in Christchurch, New Zealand, providing essential services to individuals and whānau facing various social challenges. For seven years, The Loft's drop in Crisis Intervention Service has been a lifeline of hope and assistance, empowering vulnerable individuals and families to overcome adversities and build better lives.

www.theloftchristchurch.org.nz

