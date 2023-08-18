Queenstown Seniors Delighted With Surprise Care Packages

110 senior citizens in Queenstown received surprise care packages recently as part of the Whakatipu Winter Warmers initiative which aims to cherish, acknowledge and connect with seniors in our community.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Project Coordinator Wellbeing Samantha Saccomanno said the deliveries were an opportunity to harness the well-known compassionate nature of the community and remind seniors around town how much they are valued.

"Our goal with this project is to foster happiness in and around Queenstown, to bring a smile to the faces of our seniors, and act as a reminder that we’re thinking about them," said Ms Saccomanno.

“And while we had no expectation of a reward ourselves, it’s been a thoroughly warming experience on these cold winter days to see how much joy these care packages have been received with.”

Sponsored by QLDC and Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing Group, the delightful care packages were generously supported by donations from Buzzstop Café, Mitre10, Bakers Lane, Raeward Fresh, Mercure Hotel, Queenstown Events Centre and New World Queenstown.

Items nestled inside the packages included beanies, a mug, hot chocolate and tea, hand moisturisers, puzzle books, sweet treats, a free pool pass for Queenstown Events Centre, and helpful information on resources for seniors.

And to top it off, the goodies came with handmade cards from students at Best Start Arrowtown Montessori, Queenstown Primary School and Gems Rata Educational Childcare.

Ms Saccomanno added the initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the willing and generous organisations and students and thanked the many social service agencies and community groups that had joined forces to help pack and deliver all the items.

“Whakatipu Winter Warmers has been a real community effort, and further proven the compassion and care so many in our community have for others in our district,” said Ms Saccomanno.

Te Hau Toka also sponsored this initiative for seniors in the Upper Clutha and Fiordland.

