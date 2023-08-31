Not A Dry Topic

How alcohol is bought, sold and where and when it can be consumed are topics open for public consultation now in the Hurunui District.

The draft Local Alcohol Policy (LAP) was approved at Council on Tuesday.

By law, it is required for review every six years, the last one was adopted in 2017.

Mayor Marie Black supported the draft LAP, and complimented the industry stakeholders who took the opportunity to provide pre-consultation feedback before it was tabled to Council this week.

The draft LAP has also been reviewed by the tri-agencies who are the regulatory agency personnel who work in the area of alcohol licensing, which include New Zealand Police (Nga Pirihimana O Aotearoa), Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand Medical Officer of Health) and the Hurunui District Chief Licensing Inspector.

Mayor Black is expecting strong engagement from communities in Hurunui.

“This consultation process is about increasing the ability for communities to be influential on the sale and supply of alcohol in their communities,” said Mayor Black.

Methods for submitting:

• Online: hurunui.govt.nz/have-your-say/consultations

• Email: submission@hurunui.govt.nz

• Hard copies: At service centres.

• Post:

Draft Local Alcohol Policy

Hurunui District Council

PO Box 13

Amberley 7411

Submission opened on Wednesday August 30, and closes on Friday September 29, 5pm.

