Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heritage Stonewalls Repaired At Denniston

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation has successfully completed the complex job of fixing a collapsed section of 140-year-old stone retaining walls at Denniston, north of Westport.

For many decades Denniston was the site of New Zealand's largest producing coal mine. Today it is a Category 1 Historic Place, Tohu Whenua landmark and DOC Heritage Icon.

DOC Senior Heritage Advisor Tom Barker says work began in May to reconstruct a section knocked down by a slip.

“Stone wall work is not something we do every day, especially not on structures of this size and age. The DOC team which co-ordinated and led the work, and the local geotechnical company contracted to carry it out, did an amazing job.

“Many areas of Denniston, including the Brakehead site where the work was done, are legally protected archaeological sites as the area was occupied prior to 1900. We already had the archaeological authority to go ahead as that had been acquired for other remediation works at Denniston.

“The geotech company worked to secure the site, cleaned loose material off and stabilised the slip site with shotcrete and rock bolts. They then employed a local stone mason to rebuild the historic wall, stone by stone, with an archaeologist and heritage expert called on for advice as needed.”

This reconstruction work was essential for the conservation of the site and visitor safety. The site has been successfully restored to pre-collapse state and is open for visitors again.

The work has been useful in informing the future management of Denniston, says Tom Barker.

“Denniston is a popular Buller heritage attraction, It has a series of significant sites but they are not as well connected as they could be. We’re going to work on improving how visitors flow through so they get the most enjoyment from all sites and stories.”

Once home to over 1,500 people, Denniston is now a ghost town. The rocky plateau offers magnificent views of coastal plains and ocean. Even when shrouded in mist the dramatic landscape is still breathtaking.

Visitors get a glimpse of the tough working and living conditions endured by miners and their families in this desolate 19th century industrial environment.

There are a number of relics and great heritage sites to explore, particularly the railway incline and the township.

Shorter walks at Denniston include the Brakehead and Coalbrookdale. For those wanting something a bit more challenging the Bridle Track, also known as the Denniston bridle path, reopened earlier this year following repairs.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of its tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid having to face rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 