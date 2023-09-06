Maitai Shared Pathway Fully Reopen For Public Use

Nelson City Council has completed a project to widen the Maitai shared pathway, which is now fully open to the public.

The work was completed using Transport Choices funding from central government. Overall cost for the final stage of the project was under budget at $204,000. The funding that was saved will be reallocated into other Transport Choices projects.

The 2km long path, which connects the Trafalgar Centre, via Nile Street, to the Maitai River, is popular with cyclists and pedestrians. The first section of the shared pathway, from Trafalgar Centre to Collingwood Street, was constructed in 2014.

However, Council received feedback from the community that the path was too narrow, with reports of injuries occurring when people moved to make way for others. The narrow width of the path discouraged use by pedestrians, cyclists, and people with mobility scooters.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says he is delighted the project has been completed so quickly and under budget.

"This improved pathway is about Nelson making more of our connections with the beautiful Maitai River. It is also about improving the opportunities for walking and cycling around our city and retaining our status as New Zealand’s most active city.

“The Maitai River pathway is one of my favourite cycling, running and walking routes. I’m looking forward to using it during my regular training runs from Civic House over the Centre of New Zealand and up the Maitai Valley.”

Provincial Growth funding in 2020 enabled a section of the path from Collingwood Street to the Bridge Street bridge to be widened from 1.5m to 2.5m.

Widening this final section of the pathway, from the Bridge Street bridge to Nile Street, via Domett Street, was funded by Transport Choices, an investment package designed to help local Councils begin immediate work to reduce emissions.

The funding enabled Council to fast-track projects that support a rapid shift to more sustainable and active modes across several investment areas.

Group Infrastructure Manager Alec Louverdis says the Maitiai shared path upgrades align with Council’s priorities.

“These upgrades meet with our priority to ensure sure we can all travel safely and efficiently around our city. The Maitai shared pathway upgrade is one of many projects we’re doing around Nelson to make improvements for pedestrians and cyclists as part of E Tū Whakatū, our Active Travel Strategy. The goal of that strategy is to give people the genuine choice to walk, cycle or use public transport.”

Nelson has also received Transport Choices funding for other projects, including the eBus waiting room upgrade at Bridge Street, newly installed eReaders at selected bus stops, and bus shelters that will be installed over the coming year.

“The Government’s Transport Choices package is designed to help cities become more people-friendly places to work, live and visit,” says Nelson MP, Rachel Boyack.

“This new pathway gives residents the opportunity to choose different ways to get to where they need to go. Upgrading and expanding shared pathways for more users will help reduce emissions and support us to meet the Government’s emissions reduction targets.”

© Scoop Media

