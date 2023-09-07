Marlborough Sounds’ Study Survey Shows Road Access And Cost Are Key, With Some Support For Marine Access

Results from the survey conducted during the second phase of public engagement on the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study are in. Data from the 1,742 completed surveys has been analysed by the project team at Stantec as part of the business case review process.

In the survey, the public were asked for their views on the ‘emerging preferred option’ and ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ for each of the five storm-damaged areas of the Sounds, for consideration in the business case.

Of those surveyed who indicated their place of residence, 721 live in the Sounds, 647 live elsewhere in Marlborough and 107 live outside Marlborough.

Respondents who elected to provide area-specific feedback generally supported the proposed ‘emerging preferred option’, with more mixed results for the same area’s corresponding ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ (see key definitions below):

Rai Valley to Te Aumiti / French Pass : 76% of respondents either strongly or somewhat supported the ‘emerging preferred option' (Road Access) while 42% supported or somewhat supported the proposed ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ (Marine Access).

: 76% of respondents either strongly or somewhat supported the ‘emerging preferred option' (Road Access) while 42% supported or somewhat supported the proposed ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ (Marine Access). Te Hoiere / Pelorus 46% of respondents either strongly or somewhat supported the ‘emerging preferred option' (Road Focus) while 38% supported or somewhat supported the proposed ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ (Marine Access).

46% of respondents either strongly or somewhat supported the ‘emerging preferred option' (Road Focus) while 38% supported or somewhat supported the proposed ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ (Marine Access). Kenepuru: 35% of respondents either strongly or somewhat supported the ‘emerging preferred option' (Balanced) while 26% supported or somewhat supported the proposed ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ (Marine Focus). The option most residents preferred was Road Access.

35% of respondents either strongly or somewhat supported the ‘emerging preferred option' (Balanced) while 26% supported or somewhat supported the proposed ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ (Marine Focus). The option most residents preferred was Road Access. Queen Charlotte Drive: 77% of respondents either strongly or somewhat supported the ‘emerging preferred option' (Road Focus) while 39% supported or somewhat supported the proposed ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ (Marine Access).

77% of respondents either strongly or somewhat supported the ‘emerging preferred option' (Road Focus) while 39% supported or somewhat supported the proposed ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ (Marine Access). Te Whanganui / Port Underwood 62% of respondents either strongly or somewhat supported the ‘emerging preferred option' (Road Focus) while 38% supported or somewhat supported the proposed ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ (Marine Access).

People were also asked for their views on the financial impact of transport solutions. This information will inform Council’s future consultation on rates.

Over half of overall respondents indicated properties in the Sounds’ study areas should pay a higher portion of the improvements.

Almost half of respondents who live in the Sounds study area said they should not pay a higher proportion of the improvements, whereas over three-quarters of those from outside the Sounds said that people living in the study area should pay more.

Two-thirds of respondents in the Sounds study area who said they would be prepared to pay more for repairs indicated they would be willing to pay either $250 or $500 more per year. However, two thirds of those from outside the Sounds said they would not be willing to pay any additional contribution.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said the results would be helpful as the business case is finalised for consideration.

“All being well, the draft business case will go to the Council’s Assets and Services Committee on 3 October 2023 for consideration. Following this, the business case will be presented to Waka Kotahi for its consideration.”

“Once Waka Kotahi has formally considered the draft business case and provided its initial response regarding likely funding pathways and options, Council will consult all of Marlborough on the proposed solutions, probably via the Long Term Plan in April to June 2024.”

More information about the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study can be found on the project webpage at www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/marlborough-sounds-future-access-study

Notes for Editors

The second phase of stakeholder and public engagement and survey on the options considered for the five storm-damaged areas of the Sounds finished on Tuesday 11 July 2023.

Emerging preferred options: The Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study has taken into account the results of community feedback from January/February 2023, the multi-criteria assessment (MCA), cost estimates, Sounds’ geology, and economic assessments. Based on these results, and input from Council, the study identified an emerging preferred option for each of the five study areas.

The Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study has taken into account the results of community feedback from January/February 2023, the multi-criteria assessment (MCA), cost estimates, Sounds’ geology, and economic assessments. Based on these results, and input from Council, the study identified an emerging preferred option for each of the five study areas. Hazard adaptation pathways: In addition to the emerging preferred options, Government requires Council to also identify pathways that recognise the future risks of significant events such as storms, earthquakes and sea level rise. These pathways deliver the lowest level of service Council is willing to provide, while still delivering safe transport solutions and access in and out of the Sounds.

In addition to the emerging preferred options, Government requires Council to also identify pathways that recognise the future risks of significant events such as storms, earthquakes and sea level rise. These pathways deliver the lowest level of service Council is willing to provide, while still delivering safe transport solutions and access in and out of the Sounds. Definitions of transport options: Although options in different areas may have the same category title, such as road focus or marine access, the exact programmes vary based on the specific area’s unique vulnerabilities and priorities. Current Status: This is the baseline, with road conditions as of February 2023, with some damage repaired following the 2022 storm event and the restriction of non-residents removed, except in Kenepuru. Road Focus: Most roads strengthened, with marine transport primarily available for emergency response. Road Access: Key roads strengthened, with marine available where needed as backup. Definitions of transport options for reference. Balanced: A mix of investment in road and marine transport. Marine Access: Essential roads repaired, and marine transport made more available and more resilient. Marine Focus: Roads repaired where affordable, but roads are mostly focused on providing access to marine transport as the primary transport mode/method for access into and out of the area.

Although options in different areas may have the same category title, such as road focus or marine access, the exact programmes vary based on the specific area’s unique vulnerabilities and priorities.

