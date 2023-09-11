Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dates Confirmed For Otago Farmers And Growers To Start Freshwater Farm Plans

Monday, 11 September 2023, 10:01 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Dates have been confirmed by the Government for the phased rollout in Otago of freshwater farm plans, giving farmers and growers certainty of when

they need to begin work on preparing their freshwater farms plans.

The Freshwater Farm Plan regulations require properties over a certain size to have a certified and audited freshwater farm plan in place and begins

in Otago from 1 February 2024, starting with North Otago.

ORC’s Manager of Environmental Implementation, Libby Caldwell says ORC has fielded a number of questions already from the farming community.

“It’s great to see such interest in an area where we can see so much potential to focus on freshwater while helping farmers and growers plan for the future.”

More than 3500 Otago farmers will have 18 months following the start-dates in their part of Otago to have their freshwater farms plans created and certified.

The Ministry for the Environment (MfE) expects about 34,500 Freshwater Farm Plans to be in place across the country eventually.

The updated Order in Council to commence the Freshwater Farm Plan regulations within Otago, West Coast and Horizons regions was gazetted Thursday 24 August 2023

and is a further step in the implementation of the national system.

Freshwater farm plans are a practical way for farmers and growers to identify, manage and reduce the impact of farming on the freshwater environment.

All pastoral or arable land of more than 20 hectares will require a freshwater farm plan, as will all horticultural land of 5 hectares or more. They are now required in parts

of the Waikato and Southland regions, as of 1 August 2023, and will be rolled out to all regions by the end of 2025.

The roll out and supporting system is being phased in a few regions at a time, with Otago, the West Coast, and parts of Manawatū-Whanganui the next to come into effect.

Otago roll-out

Otago is divided into five Freshwater Management Units (FMU). An FMU is a water body or multiple water bodies of a manageable size where freshwater objectives and limits will be set.

Rohe means ‘area’ in te reo and is used to define distinct areas within larger FMUs.

The proposed Otago roll-out has been confirmed by the Government with North Otago to be first to get underway on 1 February 2024.

OrderCommencement dateAnticipated number of farms
North Otago FMU1 Feb 2024756
Lower Clutha Rohe1 Aug 2024821
Upper Lakes Rohe, Dunstan Rohe, Manuherekia Rohe, Roxburgh Rohe1 Feb 2025913
Taieri FMU1 Aug 2025520
Catlins FMU1 Aug 2025185
Dunedin and Coast FMU1 Dec 2025342

Support from ORC

Many of Otago’s farmers, industry professionals, growers, and catchment groups are leading the way in global farming practices and ORC is keen to start working with our communities

to build on the great work already being done, including actions to support and enhance the health of our land and waterways.

Mrs Caldwell says, “ORC will have staff available to help support this implementation over the next couple of years including workshops and one-on-one meetings with farmers to ensure

they understand the process and are confident in creating a freshwater farm plan.

“We will soon be calling for expressions of interest from those looking to train as certifiers and auditors of freshwater farm plans in Otago.”

More information

The Order in Council confirming rollout dates for Otago can be found here:

https://www.legislation.govt.nz/regulation/public/2023/0203/latest/whole.html#LMS878776

For further details on freshwater farm plans and their implementation within Otago, read the full media release from July 7, 2023:

Media release: Freshwater Farm Plans on horizon for Otago

ORC will also be providing more information as it is available through their Freshwater farm plans web page:

https://www.orc.govt.nz/consents-and-compliance/the-farmers-guide/freshwater-farm-plans

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Climate Discounts & Corporates As Children

Back when kids were still being driven to school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given any chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. After the Greens started sharing power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs instead of gas-guzzling SUVs. This week, National's Simeon Brown mocked the CCD as a way of helping rich people buy Teslas. More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More



 
 
Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More


Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More

Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 