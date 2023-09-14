Tsunami Siren Testing For Amberley And Leithfield Beach Communities
Thursday, 14 September 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council
Tsunami sirens at Leithfield Beach and Amberley Beach are
to be tested on Sunday 24 September to coincide with
Daylight Savings.
Hurunui District Council’s
Emergency Management officer Allan Grigg said the siren
warnings will sound for one minute, occurring at 1pm for
Amberley Beach and 1.30pm for Leithfield Beach.
“Our
beach communities will hear the siren followed by a voice
message that will direct people on what action they need to
take,” Grigg said. “As this is just a test of the
sirens, the recorded message will clearly state it’s a
test and that people do not need to be
alarmed.”
Civil Defence volunteers would be on hand
in clearly marked vests in both beach communities to provide
information and reassurance, Grigg said.
“In a real
event, where there is sufficient time, emergency mobile
alerts will also be utilised to warn our communities. Above
all, remember Long or Strong, Get Gone: if you are near a
shore and experience a strong earthquake that lasts more
than one minute, take action and evacuate
immediately.”
To listen to the tsunami siren testing
signal ahead of the event, go to https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/community/cd/civil-defence-in-hurunui
