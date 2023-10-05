Minister Accepts Rezoning Of Otaihanga Land Block For Housing
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council
Environment Minister David Parker has ruled that an 18
hectare block of land in Otaihanga should be rezoned from
‘rural lifestyle’ to ‘general residential’ under the
Kāpiti Coast District Council’s recent housing
intensification plan change (Plan Change 2).
The
Minister has also decided to apply the government-mandated
medium density residential standards to the site, clearing
the way for the landowner to develop the land for more
intensive housing.
The Minister’s decision upholds
the recommendation of the Independent Hearing Panel for Plan
Change 2. The Council’s August 2023 decision to reject the
panel’s recommendation required the issue to be referred
to the environment minister for review and a final
decision.
Mayor Janet Holborow said the Minister wrote
to Council giving his reasons for accepting the panel’s
recommendation to allow the rezoning.
“The Minister
said the rezoning from lifestyle to residential aligned
better with central government direction through the
National Policy on Urban Development to enable more
intensive housing, and is a strategic fit for greenfield
development.
“He said it would make a notable
contribution to the housing supply in Kāpiti by enabling
370 dwellings.
“He was also satisfied that the
landowners had commissioned various technical assessments
for the site, so its features and constraints were well
understood and that it could be well-designed through
existing processes without the use of a more detailed
structure plan.”
The Minister’s decision is final
and cannot be
appealed.
