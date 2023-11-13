Thanks A Million, NZ – Times Three!

Gisborne District Council wants to give three million thank yous back to New Zealand after more than that was raised for our community following two cyclones in six weeks.

The devastating start to 2023 for Tairāwhiti is still being felt by many whānau after cyclones Hale and Gabrielle wreaked havoc on our region.

However, the kindness and generosity shown by those who donated to the Disaster Relief Trust cannot be understated for the impact it had on so many residents, Trustees Mayor Rehette Stoltz and Councillor Rhonda Tibble said.

They both expressed their gratitude at the start of the Annual Report for the Trust, which is now available to read on the Council’s website.

$3,019,448 million was donated to the Trust.

Mayor Stoltz says she’s heard the difference grants from this Trust have made to many people's lives through thank you letters received by Council since the funds were distributed.

“This Annual Report shares with everyone who donated what was spent and where.

“Mostly, we want to thank you all. When the donations were rolling in it kept our community’s spirits up at a very challenging time.

A total of $2.6m was paid out to more than 400 applicants and 200 lump sum payments were paid out to property owners whose homes were red or yellow stickered.

Mayor Stoltz says a late donation of $400,000 was received on 27 June this year, which will be used towards further applications and stickered properties.

“We ensure 100 percent of donations received go directly to Tairāwhiti residents who were affected.”

The Disaster Relief Trust was established with the intention of being a public fund to which anyone could donate to provide support and assistance to Te Tairāwhiti community following emergency events and disasters.

The function of this Trust and the donations received help provide financial assistance to those who were displaced, and those whose homes had suffered significant damage as a result of the severe weather events.

To read the full report, please see our website.

Disaster-Relief-Trust-Annual-Report-Nov-2023.pdf (gdc.govt.nz)

