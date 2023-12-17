Information Sought, Auckland Assault

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan:

Auckland City Police investigating an assault outside the Shakespeare Tavern in Auckland yesterday are appealing to the public for information.

Police were called to the Albert Street address at 8:12pm, where upon arrival, a man was located with critical injuries. He is now in a serious condition in ICU.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

Police want to stress that violence in any form will not be tolerated.

“This is a real tragedy, but what makes it worse is these incidents are completely avoidable.

“They have a major long-lasting impact not only on those involved, but their friends and families, especially at this time of the year.

“We wish to thank the members of the public who have assisted to date.”

Police would like to speak to anyone with information or footage relating to this incident. Police can be contacted on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Please reference file number 231216/8762.

