Water Restrictions In Place For Locations Around The Queenstown Lakes District

Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has implemented water restrictions in several locations around the district, and is asking the community to conserve water as much as possible.

Due to a significant increase in usage, water alert level 1 restrictions take place with immediate effect in the following areas:

  • Arrowtown
  • Arthurs Point
  • Frankton
  • Hanley’s Farm
  • Hāwea
  • Kelvin Heights
  • Lake Hayes
  • Luggate
  • Quail Rise
  • Wānaka

These restrictions require residents and visitors keep hand-held hosing to a minimum at all times, and to only use irrigation sprinklers between midnight and 6.00am when general demand is at its lowest.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure, Tony Avery said local networks were seeing significant demand which, coupled with a lengthy period of warm dry weather across the Queenstown Lakes, was putting pressure on supply.

“We’re seeing extended periods where water is being drawn from reservoirs faster than we can replace it throughout the majority of the district, most likely associated with increased irrigation. This simply isn’t sustainable and puts our water reserves for emergencies like a wildfire in danger,” said Mr Avery.

“We’re asking residents and visitors to take a few simple steps to help ensure our water networks remain in good shape, especially with plenty more hot and dry weather in the forecast.”

Mr Avery added Council will continue to monitor the situation and will remove the restrictions once demand has fallen to more sustainable levels.

“I’d like to thank our local communities in advance for their co-operation. One of the most significant differences we can all make at home is around when and how we’re using irrigation, hoses, and sprinklers on our lawns and in the garden,” said Mr Avery.

Further updates on restrictions will be provided in the event the alert level changes.

More information about water restriction levels and why they are needed can be found on the QLDC website here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/water-services/water-supply/water-restrictions.

