New Zealand Red Cross Celebrates Opening Of New Dominion Road Shop

New Zealand Red Cross today officially opened a new, “bigger, brighter, better” retail shop at 184-196 Dominion Road, Auckland.

The new store replaces two smaller New Zealand Red Cross stores in the area and should be easier for customers to find and to access, Director of Retail Talei Kitchingman says.

The new Dominion Road store is part of a network of New Zealand Red Cross shops throughout New Zealand, contributing to what Talei calls “the circle of doing good”.

“People donate quality items, which means they are not going to landfill, and we can then provide an opportunity for valuable pre-loved products to be enjoyed and used by others. This service also financially supports Red Cross and our humanitarian work in this community and across New Zealand.

“I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to the community of Mt Eden for their support at our old stores and encourage them to come and check out our new location. We also welcome new volunteers in this and our other retail stores, and, of course, continued donations of good quality items including furniture and home wares.

“Whether purchasing, donating or volunteering, you’re helping your community and the work of New Zealand Red Cross.”

