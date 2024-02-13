Careers And Training Galore At Northland Job Explore Expo

An employment, education and training roadshow is taking place in Northland at the end of February.

The Job Explore Expo will showcase local career and training opportunities and host over 40 stalls from across industry and community including NZ Defence, Fire Emergency New Zealand, Top Energy, Metlifecare and the InZone Careers Bus.

The expo is being organised by Connected NZ and the Ministry of Social Development and is designed to connect employers with job seekers and those leaving education.

MSD Regional Commissioner Graham MacPherson says the events will be a one-stop careers shop with opportunities to connect with support networks, training providers and employers from across industry sectors.

“Work is key to people being able to move forward and we’re committed to doing everything we can to help support people into jobs.”

Students and school leavers from across the region will be able to explore the expo in the morning sessions, with afternoons open to the wider community.

“The expos will be a fun, interactive way for people of all ages and experience levels to explore all the options available to them,” says MacPherson.

Employers will be at the ready to discuss career progression into a variety of industry sectors, including health care, construction, and infrastructure.

Education and training providers will be on hand to discuss apprenticeships, courses, and other pathways to employment – including CV creation, interview skills and driver licencing advice.

Virtual Reality (VR) headsets and hands-on exhibits will be available to give people a flavour of work in different industries and showcase industry skills such as Hazard Management, Confined Spaces, Working at Heights and Food Safety and Hygiene

The expos will be taking place in Whangārei, Kaikohe and Kaitāia from 27 February.

· Whangārei – Feb 27

12pm - 3.30pm

Te Ora Hou Centre

104 Corks Road, Tikipunga

· Kaikohe – Feb 28

1pm - 3.30pm

Kaikohe District War Memorial Hall

13 Memorial Avenue, Kaikohe

· Kaitāia – Feb 29

12pm - 3.30pm

Te Ahu

Corner of State Highway 1 and Matthews Avenue, Kaitāia

