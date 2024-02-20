Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hawke’s Bay Moves To Restricted Fire Season, Tararua East Goes Prohibited

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 8:47 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Starting from 8am on Tuesday, 20 February, the following areas in Hawke’s Bay move to a restricted fire season.

They are rural and coastal Wairoa, Mahia Peninsula, Heretaunga/Ahuriri, Hawke’s Bay Coast, Pahiatua, Eketahuna, and West, South, and Central Tararua.

During this period, people intending to light an outdoor fire must obtain approval through a fire permit issued by Fire and Emergency New Zealand ( www.checkitsalright.nz).

East Tararua faces an extremely high fire risk and moves to a prohibited fire season as of 8am on the same date. In a prohibited season, it is strictly forbidden to ignite any open-air fires.

Hawke’s Bay Community Risk Manager Nigel Hall says there is no rain forecast for the next ten days.

"The areas going to a restricted fire season are drying out rapidly with the warm dry weather and this means vegetation fires will start more easily, spread more rapidly and be more difficult to control," he says.

"There are also challenges in controlling vegetation fires due to water sources like creeks now running underground, and farm dams affected by Cyclone Gabrielle running low on water."

Nigel Hall emphasises the need for collaboration with landowners by issuing permits to manage land management fires safely.

"Given the influx of visitors and holidaymakers in coastal areas with a high fire risk, we urge people to assess the necessity of lighting fires," he says.

"Check the daily fire risk conditions on www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the easy steps to obtain a fire permit."

Nigel Hall also cautions against activities that could cause sparks during the heat of the day, urging everyone to apply for a permit to ensure the safety of themselves and the community when using fire.

