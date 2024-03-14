Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Taxpayers’ Union Celebrates Slashing Of Housing Red Tape In Wellington

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 4:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union


Reacting to today’s vote on the District Plan and the recommendations of the Independent Housing Panel, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Housing, like any market, is a simply a matter of demand and supply but unfortunately red tape and regulation has effectively made it illegal to build an affordable house in this country. Changes to zoning rules and the shrinking of character areas will allow more houses to be built in Wellington and in time will stabilise or reduce house prices and rents.

“Too often people see problems and immediately call on the government or council to step in and create more rules and regulations without realising it was interventionism that created these problems in the first place. It is good to see some recognition that if the council and government get out of the way, many of these problems will fix themselves.

“The decision to delist a number of heritage buildings, at the request of the owners, is also a victory for private property rights. We urge Chris Bishop to confirm this decision and allow owners to use their properties as they wish, rather than be forced to run them into the ground until they are unlovable and unproductive.”
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

