Taxpayers’ Union Celebrates Slashing Of Housing Red Tape In Wellington

Reacting to today’s vote on the District Plan and
the recommendations of the Independent Housing Panel,
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy,
said:
“Housing, like any market, is a simply a
matter of demand and supply but unfortunately red tape and
regulation has effectively made it illegal to build an
affordable house in this country. Changes to zoning rules
and the shrinking of character areas will allow more houses
to be built in Wellington and in time will stabilise or
reduce house prices and rents.
“Too often people see
problems and immediately call on the government or council
to step in and create more rules and regulations without
realising it was interventionism that created these problems
in the first place. It is good to see some recognition that
if the council and government get out of the way, many of
these problems will fix themselves.
“The decision to
delist a number of heritage buildings, at the request of the
owners, is also a victory for private property rights. We
urge Chris Bishop to confirm this decision and allow owners
to use their properties as they wish, rather than be forced
to run them into the ground until they are unlovable and
unproductive.”
