Name Release: Fatal Crash – Cromwell-Clyde Highway, Cromwell Gorge

Police can now name the victim of a fatal crash on Cromwell-Clyde Highway at around 6:35am on Wednesday 27 March.

He was Kelan Michael Ray Stroud, 17, of Cromwell.

Police extend our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

