Five Rescued After Quickly Alerting Emergency Services, Southland

Saturday, 27 April 2024, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Last night, five young men were rescued after getting lost on the Makarewa Falls track in the Hokonui Hills.

Police were advised around 8:15pm that a group in their late teens had unexpectedly been caught out while walking, losing the track in failing light.

They made the correct decision and alerted police via the SOS function on their cell phone before lighting a fire.

A team of 10 Southland Land Search and Rescue volunteers deployed supported by Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC) and located the group shortly after midnight.

The group arrived in the car park at 2am in good health despite some miserable weather conditions.

Police are grateful for the positive ending thanks to the dedicated volunteers and would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful that a lack of light can change everything.

Unfortunately, the summer hours have well and truly come to an end with the clocks going back an hour a few weeks ago.

What may start as a day walk could turn into an overnight trip faster than you might realise if you lose sight of the track.

It’s essential to be prepared before you set out on your walk, some good tips before you think about heading:

• Before you go let family and/or friends know where you’re going, and when to expect you back. • Have an emergency locator beacon, these can be purchased from outdoor stores or hired from your closest DOC centre. • Take weather forecasts seriously and wear the correct clothing. • Have enough food and water should you have to spend extra time outdoors.

Remember, it’s never too early to turn back!

