New Rural Advocacy Hub To Be Launched At Fieldays 2024

Fieldays, New Zealand's premier agricultural event, has announced the establishment of a dedicated Fieldays Rural Advocacy Hub in partnership with Federated Farmers.

The Advocacy Hub will bring together the various rural organisations who are advocating for farmers and championing their interests as one team, under one roof, for the first time.

It will also serve as a central platform for discussions, announcements and initiatives to amplify the voices and concerns of the countries farmers and rural communities.

With almost a dozen exhibitors in its inaugural year, there will be strong representation for farmers and diversity of representation.

Exhibitors include Federated Farmers, Young Farmers, Groundswell, Rural Women, Future Farmers NZ, Farmers Weekly, and many more.

The Rural Advocacy Hub will be a must-visit new addition to Fieldays, where farmers are encouraged to come and discuss the issues affecting the future of farming in New Zealand.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society Chief Executive Peter Nation says it’s great to be able to work alongside Federated Farmers to deliver a dedicated advocacy space like this.

“This new Hub delivers on Fieldays purpose of advancing agriculture through both education and collaboration,” Nation says.

“We know it’s incredibly tough out there this year. It’s never been more important for farmers to be heard and to have advocates amplifying their voice.

“Federated Farmers are New Zealand’s leading rural advocacy organisation, so they were a natural fit for us to partner with to bring the Hub to life.

“Fieldays provides the opportunity for connection and collaboration, and this Hub will live those values”.

Federated Farmer President Wayne Langford says the Hub builds on Federated Farmers vision to unite rural advocacy groups as one team supporting farmers.

“Farmers want to see the different advocacy groups who represent them working together constructively to get the best outcomes we can for our rural communities,” Langford says.

“If we work as a team, with everyone playing in the right position, we can achieve a lot more for farmers than any one organisation can working alone.”

“We’ve all got our own positions and roles to play in the team, but we need to be working together and communicating well or we risk knocking the ball on.

“This Hub will bring all of those players together under one roof for the first time and we look forward to continuing to build on the concept in future years”.

Located on site D70, in the Gallagher Building, the Hub is the newest edition to the suite of Fieldays Hubs that are key focus areas for visitors to explore during Fieldays.

Other Hubs include the Fieldays Innovation Hub, Fieldays Careers & Education Hub, Fieldays Hauora Taiwhenua Health & Wellbeing Hub, Fieldays Forestry Hub, Fieldays Digital Futures and the Fieldays Sustainability Hub.

Full details of the exhibitors in the Hub and the activities can be viewed in the coming weeks at www.fieldays.co.nz or by downloading the official Fieldays App before the event.

Tickets on sale early May.

© Scoop Media

