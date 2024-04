Name Release: Fatal Collision, SH 2, Matamau

Police can now release the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Matamau on Monday, 15 April.

He was 43-year-old Christopher Michael Connell from Masterton.

Police extend our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

