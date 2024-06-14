Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Cereal Offender Gets More Than He Bargained For

Friday, 14 June 2024, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A prolific shoplifter who allegedly stole close to $20,000 worth of goods from stores across Tāmaki Makaurau has been checked-out by Police and put before the Court.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police have been working hard to identify and locate a person who they believe had been responsible for more than 30 shoplifting offences dating back to December.

“Our teams have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for these crimes.

“Police have been, and will continue to, work with retail staff and managers at large supermarkets and retail stores and we thank those who are proactive in reporting matters to us so we can respond accordingly.

“The majority of this alleged offending has taken place at supermarkets, with the offender filling up trolleys with grocery items and leaving without paying.”

Inspector Hunter says Police have been actively patrolling known retail crime hotspots, and will continue to work alongside partners and retailers to prevent further offending and hold any offenders to account.

“Police along with our retail partners want to ensure that the public understand that we take dishonestly offences seriously and that we will prosecute those responsible where possible.”

A 46-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charges with 32 counts of shoplifting.

People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

