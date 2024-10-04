Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Water Conservation Notice – West Harbour

Friday, 4 October 2024, 9:40 am
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

All households in West Harbour, particularly from Ravensbourne to Carey’s Bay, are being told to conserve water. 

We have contractors and staff heading out to urgently fix a break in the water supply pipe. In the meantime, people need to conserve water: 

  • Avoid showering, flushing toilets and washing dishes;
  • Use water for drinking only.

“A collective effort to conserve water now will help us avoid the risk of running out or low on water. Our teams are working hard to get the issue fixed and support our community,” says Controller Chris Henderson. 

We have water tanks on the way for people to collect drinking water. People should bring their own containers to fill.

We will keep the community updated. 

Welfare Centres are open at Forsyth Barr (enter through Gate J) and St Clair Golf Club. Anyone who feels unsafe at home can head to these sites until they can return home.

The Civil Defence bunker remains operational and will continue as the weather event is ongoing and a State of Emergency remains in place. More information will be available if required via the DCC website and DCC social media channels, as well as other media.

If residents are in need of help, they are encouraged to phone the DCC on 03 477 4000.

