Homicide Investigation Launched, Point England

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Point England on the weekend.

The man was found in the middle of Point England Road at 11.15pm Saturday and Police have been working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City CIB, says Police have been speaking to a number of witnesses who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

“While at this stage no arrests have been made, Police are following lines of enquiry.

“Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding this man’s death and identifying the offenders responsible.”

A post-mortem examination has since been completed and formal identification is expected to be carried out in coming days, however support is being provided to the victim’s family.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greaves says the victim suffered multiple injuries and it appears the man has been run over by his own vehicle, which was also stolen during the incident.

“The vehicle was recovered on Sunday morning and is now undergoing a forensic examination.

“Our enquiries have also established that following the incident in Point England, the deceased’s car has travelled extensively across Auckland and Police are endeavouring to understand the exact movements.”

He says the community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area in coming days.

“We would like to encourage anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist, who has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch.”

At this stage, there are no indications this is a gang-related incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Please reference file number 241006/5254.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further updates will be provided proactively when available.

