Greenlea Foundation To Help Equip The Incoming H145 Helicopter With A Rescue Winch For Central Plateau & Lakes Region

H145-concept livery (Photo/Supplied)

In case you missed the exciting announcement, the Central Plateau and Lakes region, is set to benefit from a state-of-the-art H145 rescue helicopter that will begin its service in early 2025!

This H145 rescue helicopter will stand out not just for its advanced technology, and versatile capabilities, but also for its striking and distinctive design, featuring a beautiful colour scheme of green, orange, and black to showcase its wonderful Principal Sponsor, Greenlea Premier Meats. However, it is in need of one vital, highly specialised piece of equipment: a rescue winch.

A rescue winch enables the crew to lift patients safely and swiftly out of difficult terrain, ensuring faster rescues and greater efficiency in emergency situations. The rescue winch can hold up to 270 kilograms and has a reach of approximately 80 metres (270 feet) from the ground, often being utilised in difficult areas where vehicle access is not possible.

Due to the region’s challenging landscape- consisting of rough terrain, dense bush, cloudy skies, snowy mountains and remote farm areas- the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter is responding to a variety of challenges faced by community members and tourists. The crew are often seen responding to critical missions in areas such as Tongariro Crossing, the Ski Fields, Kaimanawa Ranges, the Dessert Road and more.

The number of missions requiring a rescue winch has increased rapidly year on year, with winch missions more than doubling in the last four years, and 2024 still has a few more months to go.

With this H145 rescue helicopter set to take to the skies in early 2025, securing funding for the vital rescue winch is essential, as it will cost over $600,000.

Incredibly, Greenlea Premier Meats, a long-time Principal Sponsor of the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, has gone above and beyond to demonstrate their deep-rooted support for the Central Plateau and Lakes community.

Tony Egan, Managing Director at Greenlea Premier Meats says that the “Helicopter is part of our culture as a company… part of who we are”.

Therefore, the dedicated team at the Greenlea Foundation Trust has decided to match every dollar donated, up to $300,000, during the Greenlea Lift Appeal.

“Greenlea is a proud sponsor who stands behind this incredible crew, and the great work they do every day. As part of the team, the Greenlea Foundation Trust will step up, and match every dollar given during the Greenlea Lift Appeal so that your dollar goes further” says Tony Egan, Managing Director at Greenlea Premier Meats.

“This is an incredible offer, and we are extremely grateful to the Greenlea Foundation Trust for their generosity. We are excited to see this passionate community rally together to raise the $300,000, which is half of the original target, to equip this beautiful H145 with a new rescue winch” says Philips Search and Rescue Trust General Manager Vanessa Richmond.

Thanks to the amazing support from the community and the generosity of the team at the Greenlea Foundation Trust, $107,992 has already been raised toward the total of $616,071!

If you want to double the impact for your community, donate to your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and have it doubled by the Greenlea Foundation Trust - https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/greenlea-winch/donate

