Aucklanders, Tag Into The Future Of Public Transport With New Ways To Pay

Today marks a major milestone for Auckland Transport with the official launch of new ways to pay across the public transport network.

Customers can now tag on and off buses, trains, and ferries with their choice of AT HOP card, contactless credit or debit card, smartphone or wearable device, making public transport more convenient than ever before.

This is a significant initiative aligning with AT’s broader strategy to improve accessibility and convenience for all people across Tāmaki Makaurau.

It is also an important milestone before ultimately moving across to the National Ticketing Solution in 2026.

Auckland’s Acting Mayor Desley Simpson said: “Contactless payments are a significant step forward, offering Aucklanders and visitors a seamless, convenient way to use public transport across the region.”

“We’re proud to lead the way as the first city in New Zealand to deliver a fully integrated contactless payment system across buses, trains, and ferries,” Councillor Simpson said.

“With approximately 70% of international visitors arriving through Auckland, this innovation will benefit tourists, New Zealand-based travellers, and Aucklanders without concessions, making tagging on and off easier for everyone.”

AT Director of Public Transport and Active Modes Stacey van der Putten said: “We are stoked to officially launch new ways to pay across our network, aligning with our broader strategy to make public transport easier and more accessible”.

“With this initiative, we wanted to make public transport easy for everyone. Whether you are a visitor, a daily commuter or just heading out for the day, we have made it simple to tag on and off - just like other international cities,” Ms van der Putten said.

“This rollout is unique as we have managed to bring this across all modes of public transport. It has been about breaking down a known barrier, so everyone feels welcome and confident hopping onboard.”

Important reminders for current customers:

AT encourages current customers to take note of the following guide to using the new system to pay the right fare on the right card:

Ensure the correct card is being read by separating your card or device before tagging on and off.

Be sure to tap on and off with the same card or device throughout your journey, to pay the correct fare.

Concession holders must continue using their existing AT HOP to access discounted fares.

If using your credit or debit card or smart device, you will pay a standard adult fare for your journey.

For more information on how to use contactless payments across the network, visit www.at.govt.nz/waystopay

About the National Ticketing Solution

The improvements are a step towards plans to see the National Ticketing Solution, Motu Move introduced across the country by 2026.

By getting Aucklanders using contactless payments for public transport now, the transition to Motu Move will be easier for customers.

With the introduction of Motu Move, customers will be able to add concessions to their chosen payment method regardless of whether they use contactless payments or a transit card. Find out more at www.motumove.govt.nz

About Auckland Transport (AT):

AT’s mission is to care for, enable and deliver an effective, efficient and safe transport system that contributes to a more thriving and sustainable Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and unlocks our potential as a city.

We do this by listening and responding to the needs of our customers and communities, bringing players together to take a whole-of-system view and putting people and places at the heart of how we design and deliver our transport system.

Auckland Transport works to the direction of Auckland Council and central Government through several policies and long-term plans to guide the way the transport system is developed. This helps keep us on track and determines our funding priorities.

