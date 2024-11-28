Stolen Boat Found Off Course

Counties Manukau Police have located a stolen boat and returned it to its rightful owners. Photo/Supplied.

Police in Counties Manukau South have located a stolen boat and returned it to its rightful owners, before they even realised it was gone.

Yesterday, Police received information that a boat and trailer were at an address on Dominion Road, Tuakau.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says officers attended the address where they spoke to a number of people and established the boat didn’t belong to anyone there.

“Staff have run the registration and discovered the boat had not been reported as stolen.

“Police phoned the registered owner of the boat who advised it was at his house in Hamilton, however upon checking while on the phone with Police he discovered it was gone.”

Inspector Hoyes says Police established the boat was taken from an address in Flagstaff, Hamilton in the past 24 hours.

“It’s a fantastic outcome that we’ve been able to recover this boat and return it to its rightful owner.

“Police have zero tolerance for these types of crimes in our community and will continue to work hard to hold people to account for their actions.”

Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate the person believed to be responsible for the theft.

