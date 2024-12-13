Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Thanks To Our Road Heroes

Friday, 13 December 2024, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Constable Peter van't Wout and Senior Constable Jeff Martin. (Photo/Supplied)

Recognising the huge contribution school road patrollers make to their communities, School Community Officer Constable Peter van’t Wout wanted to find a way to say thanks – and what better way than to host a giant pool party and movie day!

In rain, hail, sweltering sun and gusty nor’westers, around 1500 road patrollers all over Christchurch volunteer their time before and after school to help their classmates cross the roads safely.

Peter says schools have a vital role in helping students to stay safe – and that includes on their journeys to and from school.

"It's a big commitment that requires the support of the school, the students and adult helpers," says Peter, "but the benefits are huge.

“With increasingly busy roads and distracted drivers, the difference they make to their communities is immeasurable. They are our partners in road safety, and I think it’s important to acknowledge them for their efforts.”

Peter used to work as a School Community Officer in the Waikato where they ran a road patrollers fun day at the end of each year.

“The kids looked forward to it all year,” says Peter. “I heard there hadn’t been one here for a while, about 10 years, so I decided it was time to do something to thank these kids for their dedication.”

Pete partnered with Christchurch City Council, Halswell Timber, Fulton Hogan and Hellers, as well as enlisting the help of Blue Light charity and Kiwianis, a volunteer group dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

What they came up with was a pool party at Jellie Park for around 500 tamariki, with free entry, inflatables to play on, lunch, drinks and treats. Another group enjoyed a movie day at Hoyts Cinemas Northlands.

Peter says he was grateful for the sponsors who got on board.

“Some of them had kids of their own who had been road patrollers for their schools, so they were really keen to support the event. Hopefully, with a bit more lead-in time next year we can get even more kids involved.

“One student said it was the best day they’d had all year!”

© Scoop Media

