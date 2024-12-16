Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update On Inquiry Into Protection Of Personal Information

Monday, 16 December 2024, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Public Service Commission

The Public Service Commission has received the final report on the inquiry into the protection of personal information.

Michael Heron KC and Pania Gray led the inquiry into allegations that personal information provided to government agencies as part of Census 2023, or for Covid-19 vaccination purposes, had been misused.

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott said the Commission now needs to give careful consideration to the findings, which will take time to work through.

The inquiry took six months and was complex, involving six agencies, third-party service providers and findings that will impact all of the public service. Some matters will also require referral to other authorities for further consideration.

“The inquiry’s findings will require a thorough response,” says Ms Baggott.

“The protection of personal information is paramount and it’s important we get the response right.”

The commission intends to release the findings and its response at the end of January.

