Draft QLDC Events Policy Open For Community Feedback

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is seeking community feedback on its draft Events Policy.

The policy is being updated to clarify what the community wants from events, including economic benefits and wider considerations such as health and safety, community and environmental impact.

Jan Maxwell, QLDC’s Relationship Manager for Arts & Events, says events are a key part of what makes the district a great place to live in and visit. “Event organisers in Queenstown Lakes do a great job of putting on quality events while also coping with challenges such as unpredictable weather and strong demand on venues and parks.

“The expectations on events, from both the community and participants, have also changed over time. For example, there is more expectation that events operate in a sustainable way.”

Council-supported events vary from large-scale shows like Warbirds over Wānaka to smaller volunteer-led community events such as the Queenstown Multicultural Festival.

The draft policy, viewable at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz, sets out eight objectives and four high-level principles that will direct the events QLDC supports. These objectives will be applied across all event-related processes including funding criteria. The Let’s Talk page also details upcoming hui in Wānaka, Queenstown and online where community members will be able to discuss the policy with Council officers.

The policy will be most relevant to event organisers who request Council funding or want to use Council facilities. Feedback closes 5.00pm Friday 7 March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

