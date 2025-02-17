Over 100 Firefighters Compete At UFBA National Waterway Challenge

Each year, over 20,000 fires threaten precious homes, businesses, our natural environment and lives across New Zealand. We have seen several large vegetation fires this summer already and they all require one thing - lots of water and brave people to put it there!

Firefighting relies on timing, technical expertise, and teamwork to save lives and property; the branch on the hose, the hose to the pump, the standpipe to the hydrant, and each person playing their part.

Since 1885, the United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) Waterway Challenge has helped firefighters test their hose-running and pump-operating skills in a fun, safe, and competitive environment. The track has 19 different setups covering rural and urban approaches to firefighting.

On Friday 21 and Saturday 22 February at the Tulloch Rugby Park in Mataura, over 130 firefighters from all around the country will be taking part in the Challenge. Including 104 competitors demonstrating their teamwork and firefighting skills that they use to protect property and lives, as they compete in teams against each other and the clock, in the UFBA National Waterway Challenge 2025 (which is held every two years).

Teams of firefighters will be heading to Mataura from both the North and South Islands, from these volunteer fire brigades: Wellsford, Ahuroa, Silverdale, West Harbour, Te Aroha, Morrinsville, Thames, Mayor View, Havelock North, Carterton, Wainuiomata, Westport, Brunner, Greymouth, Rangiora, Rolleston, Balclutha, Lincoln, Cromwell, Kaitangata, Mossburn, Mataura, and Wyndham.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Competitors have trained all year, some are highly experienced and we have some fresh faces ready to take on the challenge.

This event is open to the public, bring the kids along to watch this competitive display of firefighting techniques.

Location: Tulloch Rugby Park, Mataura Competition date/time: Friday 21 February 0900hrs till 1600hrs (approx.) and Saturday 22 February from 0900hrs till 1400hrs (approx.)

A century of service in Mataura

2025 is also a historic year for the Mataura Volunteer Fire Brigade, as they will be celebrating their centennial (100th year). The brigade’s big celebration will be held in November, and the UFBA is proud to be able to bring our national event to the Mataura community who have supported their volunteer fire brigade for 100 years.

© Scoop Media

