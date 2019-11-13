Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avocados at lowest price in almost three years

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 11:03 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


13 November 2019

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today.

These falls contributed to a 4.7 percent drop in fruit and vegetable prices in October.

“Avocado prices dropped to a weighted average price of just $7.54 per kilogram in October. This is down from $8.95 in September and the record high of $28.67 in May this year,” acting consumer prices manager Fiona Smillie said.

Salad ingredients were the main contributors to the fall in fruit and vegetable prices between September and October.
• Tomato prices fell 25 percent to a weighted average price of $6.96 per kilogram.
• Lettuce prices fell 27 percent to a weighted average price of $3.93 per kilogram.
• Cucumber prices fell 31 percent to a weighted average price of $6.51 per kilogram.

Price falls for tomatoes, lettuces, and cucumbers are typical in October.

These falls were partly offset by strawberries (up 14 percent) and potatoes (up 8.0 percent).

“We generally see prices for strawberries and potatoes increase towards the end of the year as new season produce hits the shelves,” Ms. Smillie said.

Lower fruit and vegetable prices contributed to a 0.3 percent drop in overall food prices in October.

Annual food prices up in year to October

Food prices increased 2.5 percent in the year ended October, influenced mainly by restaurant meals and ready-to-eat foods (up 3.4 percent) and grocery food (up 2.1 percent).

Meat, poultry, and fish prices also increased annually, up 4.2 percent.

“Bacon prices continued to increase following the outbreak of African swine fever in China, up 24 percent in the year ending October, to a weighted average price of $13.37 per 700 grams,” Ms. Smillie said.

80–90 percent of the bacon consumed in New Zealand is imported from overseas.

Ham prices also increased, up 22 percent for the year ended October, to a weighted average price of $14.28 per kilogram.

“Not all meat, poultry, and fish prices have seen substantial increases this year. Chicken breast decreased 2.2 percent, to a weighted average price of $12.51 per kilogram,” Ms. Smillie said.

Fruit and vegetables were the only group to decrease over the year, down 0.2 percent.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

• Visit Food price index: October 2019
• See CSV files for download

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 