Coffee Supreme Is Giving Away A Lifetime Supply Of Coffee

Never run out, literally. Image/Supplied.



Running out sucks – whether it’s seeing the dreaded fuel light, waking up to a phone that wasn’t plugged in or, worst of all: your favourite coffee.

As coffee drinkers, running out of coffee is a real day-ruiner, to put it mildly.

Coffee Supreme’s latest campaign, Never Run Out, touches a nerve by speaking to every coffee drinkers’ greatest fear: running out.

So, Coffee Supreme is giving away the chance to never run out… well at least for the next ten years.

All you need to do is hop over here, pick your coffee of choice, enter your details and you’ll be in the draw to win ten years’ supply of coffee. Simple as that.

“Besides being a fun and relatable campaign, we wanted to make good on the promise of never running out of coffee,” Kate Kember, Coffee Supreme’s CMO, said.

“There’s nothing sweeter to a coffee drinker than the knowledge you never have to think about ordering coffee again. We’re delivering that gift to one lucky drinker for the next ten years.”

“We pushed hard for ‘never run out for the rest of your life’, but Warren from accounts said ten years of free coffee oughta do it. We think that’s still pretty awesome.”

Supreme wanted the Never Run Out campaign to cut through the cacophony of coffee commercials and chatter, and to be fresh in both its creative style and medium.

So they called on legendary Kiwi animator and director Joel Kefali, who crafted each scenario from ink and paper cut, and melded them together in a fluid and mesmerising style.

Even though the runout events may cause a few uncomfortable twitches, the result is a beautifully watchable piece of creative, that resolves in the end with ‘the solution to the problem’ - Never Run Out.

*The winner will receive 500g of their chosen coffee from the competition page, each fortnight for the next 10 years.

About Coffee Supreme:

Coffee Supreme is a coffee roaster known for its commitment to quality and innovation in the coffee industry.

Founded in 1993 in Wellington, Supreme has since expanded to Australia and Japan, and is renowned for its dedication to every step of the coffee experience, from the bean to the cup. Coffee Supreme prioritises sustainable and ethical practices, working directly with farmers to ensure fair trade and high-quality harvests.

Its approach to coffee focuses on the craft of roasting and brewing, offering unique blends and single-origin options that appeal to coffee connoisseurs.

