Free Internet nominations open again with Primo It Forward.

PrimoWireless founder and Managing Director Matthew Harrison coined the term ‘Primo It Forward’ in 2015 when he supported the first family at Christmas with free internet for a year.

Now entering its fifth year, Primo It Forward has helped over a dozen families have access to fast, reliable internet, where they otherwise might not have been able to afford it.

“It’s our small way of ‘paying it forward’ in our community” says Matthew, “A sense of community is at the very core of PrimoWireless’ values, we wouldn’t be here without Taranaki firstly supporting us”.

Primo It Forward is aimed at families with children of School or Early Childhood Education age and where providing free internet is going to make a significant difference to their lives.

Five families this year will receive 12 months free internet, with a second year available at half price.

“To ensure that we really do get to help those who need it, a family must be nominated by a third party using our online form found on the Primo It Forward Facebook Page” said Matthew, “we’re asking the community to assist us and nominate a family or families that we can help this Christmas.”

A family may be nominated multiple times with nominations closing on Sunday 8 December 2019. PrimoWireless is Taranaki’s locally owned and operated Internet Service Provider so the nominated family must also reside in Taranaki.

