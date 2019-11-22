Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EROAD receives Global Road Achievement Award

Friday, 22 November 2019, 8:17 am
Press Release: EROAD

The International Road Federation has presented the 2019 Global Road Achievement Award for Technology, Equipment and Manufacturing to EROAD, in recognition of the company’s innovative technology that is making a difference to road safety.

The award was presented at a ceremony in Las Vegas this evening, attended by senior transport representatives from over 50 countries. EROADs Senior Vice President of Global Market Development Nina Elter accepted the award, noting this achievement acknowledges EROAD’s core purpose of enabling safer, more productive roads.

“Our customers tell us that using our products and services, helps them significantly decrease things like overspeed events, harsh breaking, fatigue and other precursors that cause incidences on our roads” said Ms Elter, who then thanked her colleagues and EROAD customers for making this international recognition possible.

EROAD operates across Australia, North America and New Zealand, developing technology solutions (products and services) that manage vehicle fleets, support regulatory compliance, improve driver safety, and reduce the costs associated with driving. The company introduced the world’s first nationwide electronic road user charging system more than ten years ago, through which billions of dollars has been collected for the sustainability of the New Zealand transport network. In the USA, EROAD introduced the first electronic Weight Mile Tax service (2014) and the first independently verified Electronic Logging Device service (2017).

EROAD is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange, appears on the Deloitte Fast 50 Master of Growth Index, received the 2019 NZ Exporter of the Year (Large Company), and was a 2019 finalist in the internationally prestigious Brake Fleet Safety Awards (which the company won in 2018).


