Air New Zealand takes off for Seoul

Saturday, 23 November 2019, 6:03 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’s inaugural flight between Auckland and Seoul has taken off from Auckland International Airport.

Flight NZ75 departed just before 12.30pm and is expected to land in Seoul around 7.50pm local time.

Air New Zealand Acting Chief Executive Officer Jeff McDowall, who is travelling on the inaugural service, says the operational launch of the airline’s Auckland–Seoul service will be an important link for connecting the 40,000 Koreans living in New Zealand back home, as well as a making it easier for Korean visitors wanting to explore Aotearoa.

“Inbound leisure travel from South Korea to New Zealand has grown significantly in recent years and we expect the numbers of visitors from the South Korean market to grow further, presenting a significant tourism growth opportunity for the New Zealand economy.

“With a population of more than 10 million residents, Seoul is a dynamic mix of outdoor adventure, contemporary urban life, historically rich temples and a lively nightlife – we’re certain Kiwis will be keen to check out this new Asian destination.”

With a flight time of 12 hours northbound and just over 11 hours southbound, Air New Zealand’s direct Auckland–Seoul service, operated by its Boeing 787-9 aircraft, will depart Auckland on Monday, Thursday and Saturday as follows:

Flight NumberDepartsArrivesFrequencyAircraft type
NZ75


NZ73

Auckland 1125

Auckland 1105


Auckland 1035

Auckland 1155
Auckland 1420

Seoul 1920

Seoul 1900


Seoul 1830

Seoul 1950

Seoul 2215

Monday

Wednesday (25 December – 19 February)

Thursday

Saturday

Sunday (29 December – 16 February)

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
NZ76


NZ74

Seoul 2155

Seoul 2215


Seoul 2210

Seoul 2355

Auckland 1305 +1

Auckland 1325 +1


Auckland 1320 +1

Auckland 1505 +1

Monday

Wednesday (25 December – 19 February)

Thursday & Saturday

Sunday (29 December – 16 February)

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

