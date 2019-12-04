Port move north’s Greenhouse Gas impacts are part of cost

“It seems that two of the monkeys - hear no evil, see no evil prevails.

“Yes, most Aucklanders agree with the 2017 Future Port Study finding that Auckland’s port should eventually move but give us a credible response.”

Responding to the call by an eminent leaders group supporting Ports of Auckland moving, Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett said “the response should be not just any move but the right move – it needs to be credible in all respects.”

Pointing out the Government and many businesses are working through a zero-carbon consideration but are prepared to consider an environment where more than 100,000 tonnes of carbon emissions will be generated by a move north is mystifying - that New Zealand leaders agree is equally disturbing.

The NZIER report released today claims Greenhouse Gas emissions will be at least 400% higher using land-freight from Northport.

“Without providing alternatives we should not consider a politically motivated response that imposes a forever cost of over half a billion dollars a year on Aucklanders.”

The removal of competition by closing Auckland’s port also can only have one consequence and that will not be good for the city’s importers or exporters.





