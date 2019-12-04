Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Port move north’s Greenhouse Gas impacts are part of cost

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 10:48 am
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

“It seems that two of the monkeys - hear no evil, see no evil prevails.

“Yes, most Aucklanders agree with the 2017 Future Port Study finding that Auckland’s port should eventually move but give us a credible response.”

Responding to the call by an eminent leaders group supporting Ports of Auckland moving, Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett said “the response should be not just any move but the right move – it needs to be credible in all respects.”

Pointing out the Government and many businesses are working through a zero-carbon consideration but are prepared to consider an environment where more than 100,000 tonnes of carbon emissions will be generated by a move north is mystifying - that New Zealand leaders agree is equally disturbing.

The NZIER report released today claims Greenhouse Gas emissions will be at least 400% higher using land-freight from Northport.

“Without providing alternatives we should not consider a politically motivated response that imposes a forever cost of over half a billion dollars a year on Aucklanders.”

The removal of competition by closing Auckland’s port also can only have one consequence and that will not be good for the city’s importers or exporters.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Business Chamber on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 