Rialto Group And Fuzzy Duckling Media Join Forces

Two Entrepreneurial NZ Entertainment Companies Join Forces - Rialto Group And Fuzzy Duckling Media

Two New Zealand based entrepreneurial entertainment companies with international reputations - Fuzzy Duckling Media (FDM) and Rialto Entertainment Group (REG) - have joined forces with REG investing in FDM.

This is an acknowledgement of the strength of the FDM IP portfolio and also FDM’s commitment to being a global sales distribution, rights and investment partner working with talent focused on developing 360 content for kids.

https://fuzzyduckling.media/

FDM was founded by Sam Witters, a media strategist who specialises in developing and creating markets for technology that automates production, producer /author, Chrissy Metge, and Gary Gwynne an original member of Colenso ad agency and since a retail and property entrepreneur.

FDM is already recognised as a premier kids’ production and rights company and Rialto has 20-years-experience with Rialto Channel on Sky in NZ plus a film distribution business, a chain of boutique cinemas and channels in Asia.

Rialto Channel’s CEO Roger Wylie becomes a Director of FDM representing the Rialto shareholders and founder, David Ross. “Roger’s passion for film and animation plus his international experience and understanding of how to build incredible and engaging brands will be of great value to our team,” said FDM Director Gary Gwynne.

FDM’s reputation in multi-media children’s entertainment was reinforced earlier this year with Aardman, a world leader in animation, signing on to develop and distribute FDM’s TV and virtual reality pre-school series, Morgan lives in a Rocket House, created by NZ animator Peter Monga.

The series pioneers real time rendering technologies, producing cost-effective, high-quality learning experiences for pre-schoolers to enjoy across multiple platforms.

FDM also has relationships with TVNZ and was recently asked to lead a panel, at the influential world content market – Mipcom - in Cannes, on automation and immersive technology in the animation industry.

Roger Wylie: “This relationship makes real sense for Rialto as we expand our investments in the entertainment business. Fuzzy Duckling is cutting edge, working with new and exciting technology led by Sam who has an established international reputation for bringing great content, talent and investment together”.



