Another New Zealand Craft Brewery Heading Overseas

Friday, 17 January 2020, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Brand Evolution Ltd

Another of New Zealand’s growing craft breweries is moving overseas. As of January, this year, Ranga Alcoholic Gingerbeer is also going to be brewed in the UK under licence by Westons Cider.

Ranga Alcoholic Gingerbeer’s General Manager Bevan Wait is optimistic about the move. “Westons are the world’s second-largest privately-owned cider producer. What they are able to bring in terms of expertise and knowhow will be tremendous for us. Plus making cider for over 140 years is a level of experience you just can’t find in New Zealand.

Ranga Gingerbeer, which has emerged as part of New Zealand’s burgeoning craft beer scene, has been brewed at Harvest Cider in Gisborne for over seven years. But kiwi fans can rest assured this isn’t changing. New Zealand Ranga will still be brewed onshore. “We have no plans to move New Zealand brewing overseas. We are very proud to be brewing in Gisborne and helping to bring jobs to the regions. Gisborne is a great place to brew gingerbeer – and this won’t be changing any time soon” says Wait.

Ranga Gingerbeer will join the likes of Yeastie Boys – another New Zealand based brewer which moved brewing overseas in 2014.

