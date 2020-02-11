Burger King Unveils The Rebel Whopper: 100% Whopper, 0% Beef

Today, Burger King® New Zealand launches the burger we have all been waiting for – the Rebel Whopper®.

After successful launches around the world, local Burger King fans can now try the brand-new plant-based alternative for themselves, offering another way to enjoy the great taste you would expect from a Whopper.

Rebel Whopper® consists of a juicy, flame-grilled, plant-based patty, topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, fresh cut lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun. The patty is cooked on the same Burger King signature broiler as the iconic Whopper patty to ensure burger lovers have all the flame-grilled goodness they know and love.

The Rebel Whopper has been in development for some time, with Burger King enlisting plant-based experts, v2food, to provide the all-important patty. The two brands have come together to create a product that may well change the QSR industry forever in New Zealand.

Locally the Rebel Whopper® has been embraced by the meat-loving community of Bulls passing the taste test with flying colours – check out their reactions here.

Michelle Alexander, CEO of Burger King NZ, commented: “We are excited to bring the Rebel Whopper to New Zealand as a new option on the BK menu. We are confident that, with v2food, we have developed a great product that Kiwis will love and which delivers on Burger King’s famous flame-grilled taste.”

This new addition to the menu will sit alongside Burger King iconic offerings, such as the flame-grilled Whopper®, as either an alternative or an accompaniment. The Rebel Whopper will be available for $8.

burgerking.co.nz/menu-item/rebel-whopper

