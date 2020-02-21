IKEA Plans To Open With Access For All People In New Zealand

For the first time ever, IKEA plans to open in New Zealand with multiple physical and digital customer touchpoints providing access to people across the entire country.

Last year, Ingka Group announced that it would open its first store in the Auckland area, following IKEA Systems B.V. granting franchise rights.

While exact locations are currently not confirmed and timings are being finalised, there are plans to open three customer meeting points during the launch period.

These include a full-sized IKEA store in the greater Auckland area where people can access the entire IKEA range and have the complete shopping experience, a planning studio in Wellington and a second smaller-format store in Christchurch.

IKEA will also launch its full e-commerce offer during this period.

Jan Gardberg, Country Retail Manager for IKEA New Zealand Limited said, “We are looking forward to opening IKEA in New Zealand with access for people across the entire nation.

“IKEA is a leader in home furnishings around the world and we want to partner with the many New Zealanders to provide inspiration and affordable home furnishing solutions to create a better everyday life at home.

“While planning has been underway, we have also been getting to know more about life at home in New Zealand.

“Each year IKEA conducts Life at Home Research, the largest, most comprehensive and longest running global investigation into topics relating to peoples’ life at home.

“In 2018 IKEA added New Zealand to this study. The global research found that privacy is one of the most important needs for creating the feeling of home. It also found that in New Zealand, 65% of people say privacy is important to achieve time and space for activities that enable personal growth; and 74% agree that privacy is important to our wellbeing, however, interestingly 11% of people in New Zealand don’t feel they have a right to ask for privacy at home. “

IKEA looks forward to sharing more information about it opening in New Zealand in the coming months.

