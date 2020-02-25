Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

UBCO Unveils Game-changing FRX1 Trail Bike And Launches NZ$2m Capital Raise Extension

Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 11:16 am
Press Release: Ubco

Kiwi Utility Electric Vehicle (UEV) company, UBCO, has unveiled the innovative new Electric Trail Bike (FRX1). It has also launched a public capital raise of up to NZ$2m to drive further growth in product, inventory and market development, via online investment platform Snowball Effect.

Pairing the power of a motocross bike with the agility of a mountain bike, the FRX1 is a high-performance, light-weight trail bike designed specifically for off-road riding - and brings UBCO closer to delivering its complete product platform.

UBCO co-founder and CEO Timothy Allan says, “The FRX1 Trail Bike adds to the existing 2x2 Utility Bike and the incoming KXH portable Power Supply. Our goal is to deliver the world’s first full Off Road Electric Vehicle Platform.”

Founded in 2015, the Tauranga-based company is developing a complete product platform, combining a range of two and four wheel electric vehicles, with three enabling products and services: Portable Power, Accessories and Subscription Software (SaaS).

UBCO first experienced success in 2016 with the launch of the world’s first electric-powered two-wheel drive motorcycle, designed for off-road use in farming, followed by tourism, conservation and a range of other applications. It later released an upgraded dual-purpose model in response to demand for a road legal version, which expanded its use into recreational and urban environments.

The unique design, functionality, safety and sustainability of its innovative products helped fuel UBCO’s successful entrance to the Australian, US and European individual and commercial fleet markets - including Agriculture, Tourism, Conservation, Food Delivery and Postal Delivery, among others.

Having sold over 1,000 units since launch, and now working with over 120 dealers globally, export sales currently account for 70 percent of Global Revenue – with US sales achieving 50 percent of this. The company is forecasting a jump revenue of NZ$12.1m in FY20-21 with the introduction of new products, including the 5th generation 2x2, Portable Power and the FRX1.

UBCO plans to use the capital it raises to increase its market share in three territories (North America, Europe and Australasia) coupled with further progressing its research and development (R&D), customer acquisition and production capabilities.

In 2019, UBCO secured NZ$5.6m through Snowball Effect investors and Venture Capital fund GD1.

Snowball Effect co-founder and CEO Simeon Burnett adds, “UBCO is a Kiwi success story, having pioneered a world-leading position with its technology and customer focussed approach. For many investors, this is an appealing offer - especially for those looking to invest in more sustainable technologies.”

Pre-orders for the new FRX1 are now available, and scheduled for market delivery in mid 2020.

For more information on UBCO’s offer, which is now live to the public, visit: https://www.snowballeffect.co.nz/offers/ubco-2020-extension

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ubco on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 