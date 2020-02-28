Law firm Morrison Mallett appoints new partner to its ranks



Specialist commercial law advisory practice Morrison Mallett has announced the appointment of Luke Walker as partner.

The announcement caps a strong period of growth for the firm, following its expansion into Auckland in 2017 and the addition of corporate litigation and commercial property to the firm’s areas of practice.

Senior partner Matthew Mallett said Walker’s appointment would further the firm’s expansion of services to all aspects of finance, and strengthen its offering in commercial property and corporate law.

“We are delighted to begin the year with Luke joining the partnership. He’s an outstanding choice to bring on as a partner.

“Luke brings over 20 years of expertise in all matters of finance, from assisting clients with their banking arrangements through to developing complex, bespoke lending and security arrangements with private lenders. He has also acted for several high-profile property developers on acquisitions and disposals of their commercial property portfolios, including advising on greenfield developments.

“Our clients have long-enjoyed working with Luke and value the quality of his tailored, personalised advice. We’re looking forward to Luke helping us lead the firm’s next phase of growth.”

Prior to becoming a partner, Luke was a senior associate at Morrison Mallett and advised clients in commercial and corporate law, finance, securities and commercial property.

Morrison Mallett was launched in February 2013 as a specialist corporate and commercial firm. It acts for a wide variety of clients from start-ups to some of New Zealand’s leading corporate entities, as well as international organisations and private equity funds that hold investments in New Zealand.

The firm advises on all aspects of corporate, commercial and securities law with a particular expertise in the primary, technology, energy sectors and water infrastructure projects. In 2017, Michael Morrison and Ben Morrison joined with the expansion of a new Auckland office and added corporate litigation and commercial property to the firm’s areas of practice.

“It’s exciting to be joining the team of partners and helping lead the firm’s expansion,” Walker said.

“Morrison Mallett brings a very approachable and pragmatic style to helping businesses, which our clients value highly. We bring some of the very best legal and commercial minds to help businesses solve complex problems.”

Walker will continue to work from Morrison Mallett’s Wellington office.

