Summer Skin Is Made In Winter

The saying goes, 'summer bodies are made in winter', but the same can be said for summer skin.

If you want to spend your summer with your skin looking its best, without makeup, it's time to start preparing.

As technology advances, there are more nonsurgical and natural alternatives to achieving glowing, stunning skin than ever before. Despite the fact that many treatments available today are non-invasive, it is still not recommended to perform some of them during harsh UV days.

Microneedling and peels can leave skin more delicate and sensitive after treatment, which is why they're recommended during winter. Additionally, many require multiple treatments spaced up to eight weeks apart, rather than one or two. So if you want to get your skin looking its best in time for winter, you need to start now.

Tauranga has the best skin care technology in the world

Shape Studio in Tauranga has the best technology in the world. They've added over five new skincare services in the past year, trained staff extensively, and invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the latest technology.

When it comes to skin care, this is one team that doesn't skim the surface. So what are the most popular skin care treatments to start in June? Here's what Jorgi, Managing Director and Founder, said.

Advanced Hydradermabrasion

What is it used to treat?

Fine lines, acne, enlarged pores, UV induced skin damage, uneven skin tone, and dry skinby enhancing skin tone and texture on both face and body.

How does it work?

It combines microdermabrasion with solution delivery, micro-needling, and LED therapy to treat a variety of skin problems. This treatment delivers powerful natural ingredients directly to various layers of your skin to promote a rejuvenated, brighter and more glowing complexion. In total there are five steps. Learn more about the Hydradermabrasion Facial 5 step process.

How many sessions are required?

Around six spaced 2 - 4 weeks apart.

When will I see results?

Immediate benefits are noticed after treatment, with gradual improvements also seen as new collagen is produced. Your skin will look and feel brighter, more rejuvenated and hydrated following treatment.

Secret RF Microneedling

What is it used to treat?

Secret RF microneedling is ideal for skin tightening, wrinkle and pore size reduction, acne and acne scar treatment, stretch mark reduction, as well as axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating)

How does it work?

Microneedling with secret RF technology is among the most technologically advanced forms of skin rejuvenation.

In Secret RF, radio frequency energy is used in conjunction with minimally invasive needles to penetrate the skin very precisely into the deeper layers. By stimulating heat, RF energy activates a process known as fractionated denaturation.

Collagen is the building block of healthy, youthful skin, and this stimulates its production. In addition, it tightens elastin fibres and increases lymphatic flow.

How many sessions are required?

Most people benefit from 3 - 5 sessions.

When will I see results?

Collagen production and remodelling will occur approximately 4 – 6 weeks after treatment, and will continue for up to 6 months after each treatment.

The skin can tighten and lift, pore size can reduce, skin tone and texture can improve, and pigmentation can lighten.

You can expect to see a smoothing of wrinkles, and a reduction in the prominence of scars.

Laser Hair Removal

Technology has advanced significantly in the area of laser hair removal. Many people don’t think to ask about the technology used when booking their sessions, but they should. Shape Studio has the best technology in the world. They use the Milesman Compact laser.

How does it work?

The Milesman Compact Laser uses FDA-approved VCSEL technology to deliver precise and effective hair removal treatment. Unlike previous technologies, it eliminates the "hot spot" or "tack effect", ensuring a comfortable and safe experience for all skin tones. By pulsing for a fraction of a second, it targets multiple hair follicles simultaneously, destroying their ability to regrow. With a sapphire tip that cools the skin and protects it throughout the process, it offers highly efficient and skin-friendly hair removal.

How many sessions are required?

Packages are sold in 6 - 8 treatment options. You can pay as you go without having to pay upfront.

As the winter months unfold, most people will find their focus shifting inward, towards cosiness and warmth. It's the perfect time to hibernate. But those months are a critical opportunity to tackle skin concerns, and emerge into summer feeling confident in your own skin - without makeup! There are advanced non surgical treatments available for skin tightening, acne scar removal and hyperhidrosis. For a full understanding of what options are available, book a free skin consultation worth $99 with your local team of non-surgical skin care experts - Shape Studio. When it comes to treatment options and technology, this is one team that doesn’t skim the surface. Their focus is on safe and effective skin treatments, so you can count on them to take good care of your skin.

