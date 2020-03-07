Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Buying Land: Kiwis Shop Online

Saturday, 7 March 2020, 5:47 pm
Press Release: SectionsForSale

NZ’s property market seems unstoppable. House prices nationwide have presented with a steady increase over the past few years, and developers are gaining more consents to build. With all this growth, more and more individuals and housing and commercial developers are looking to expand operations through the purchase of land. With this booming demand, however, finding land that is suitable for a buyer’s purpose has become ever more competitive.

To make the process of listing, finding, and buying land simpler, Sections for Sale, an online directory that lists all available land for sale across the country, has recently launched. The site will offer buyers and sellers a one-stop solution for bare land listings.

In addition to the site’s offering a platform for land listings, and what sets the site apart from similar property listing sites, is that it offers users summative information of the regions wherein the listed sections are located as well as location maps. This kind of additional information is beneficial, especially, for first-time buyers or those less familiar with a specific region, as a better understanding of the site location and an overview the subdivisions being developed in the area can better inform a buyer’s decision.

In order for NZ’s property and development sector to continue to grow and add to the country’s economy, more, and easier, opportunities for accessing property and development is necessary. By effectively harnessing the power of digital platforms, it is likely that such opportunities will come increasingly to the fore. So, if you wish to enter the property market, build your dream home, or find larger sections of land for commercial development, Sections for Sale should be your first port of call.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from SectionsForSale on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 