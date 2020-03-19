Viva & Chimu’s Repatriation Flights From South America To Australia & New Zealand

Latin America and Polar Specialists, Viva Expeditions and Chimu Adventures have been working with Australian & New Zealand embassies and government authorities in South America and now have aircrafts secured for repatriation flights for Australians, New Zealanders and British Nationals. Currently we look to have two flights secured, one from Buenos Aires and one from Lima, both to land in Sydney, Australia. Priority will be given for Viva Expeditions & Chimu Adventures’ passengers, however there will be seats available beyond that, which will be given out on a first in basis.

We may also have a flight from Cusco connecting with the Lima repatriation flight but we do not have details or pricing on this as yet. If your clients are in Cusco, please let us know if you would like to register your interest for this flight too.

Viva Expeditions’ Founder, Rachel Williams explains: “It’s our time to get through this storm together. Providing this assistance is really crucial right now, as safety and security of our travellers is our top priority and this is a precautionary measure to protect our people at this time”.

Please contact Viva Expeditions for more details.

© Scoop Media

