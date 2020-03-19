Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Viva & Chimu’s Repatriation Flights From South America To Australia & New Zealand

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Viva Expeditions

Latin America and Polar Specialists, Viva Expeditions and Chimu Adventures have been working with Australian & New Zealand embassies and government authorities in South America and now have aircrafts secured for repatriation flights for Australians, New Zealanders and British Nationals. Currently we look to have two flights secured, one from Buenos Aires and one from Lima, both to land in Sydney, Australia. Priority will be given for Viva Expeditions & Chimu Adventures’ passengers, however there will be seats available beyond that, which will be given out on a first in basis.

We may also have a flight from Cusco connecting with the Lima repatriation flight but we do not have details or pricing on this as yet. If your clients are in Cusco, please let us know if you would like to register your interest for this flight too.

Viva Expeditions’ Founder, Rachel Williams explains: “It’s our time to get through this storm together. Providing this assistance is really crucial right now, as safety and security of our travellers is our top priority and this is a precautionary measure to protect our people at this time”.

Please contact Viva Expeditions for more details.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Viva Expeditions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 