Financial Services Council Connecting The Sector

Friday, 10 April 2020, 7:19 am
Press Release: Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council launched their webinar series this week, the latest addition to their Connect programme to guide, support and educate the sector through Covid-19.

Richard Klipin, Chief Executive of the Financial Services Council, said “There is a huge appetite for insight, support and connecting with each other through this time of uncertainty and isolation.

“Through this webinar series, we aim to provide not only insight into the financial services industry approach, but also advice on wellness and support as we live through the lockdown.

“The webinars are 30 minutes ‘TED Talk’ style sessions with the opportunity to ask questions and the first seminars focused on how the financial services industry, media and politicians have approached Covid-19,” continued Klipin.

Each session will also be recorded and can be accessed through the weekly FSC Connect Updates for on demand viewing.

“As well as key issues in life insurance, investment and KiwiSaver, financial advice and workplace savings, we will look to bring in guest speakers to cover managing business continuity and building resilience.”

Since the crisis unfolded and impacted our everyday lives, the Financial Services Council has been focusing their efforts in three main areas:

  1. Providing insight and guidance to government and regulators
  2. Supporting members and the financial services sector
  3. Educating and informing consumers

“We have received great support from members and have seen incredible demand since launching this week’s events, ” concluded Klipin.

Next week’s FSC Connect Webinars

  • STOP FIGHTING, START SURVIVING, Tuesday 14 April 2020 at 3.30pm

Voices of Hope co-founder Jazz Thornton talks about her new bestselling book, Stop Fighting, Start Surviving. Find out more and register.

  • WELLBEING AND RESILIENCE: CHOOSING STRENGTH, Friday 17 April 2020 at 10.00am

An introduction to the science of wellbeing and resilience for supporting leaders in turbulent times. Find out more and register.

For more information about FSC Connect, sign up to the weekly newsletter.

