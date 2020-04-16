Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Support NZ Local Initiative Launches In NZ To Help Kiwi Business Owners

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Support NZ Local

With NZ business closed during lockdown, it's a difficult period for business owners.

Support NZ Local is a new initiative to support NZ business by connecting them to their community. A platform for NZ business, NZ made products and Kiwi creatives to showcase their work to the community.

A place for sharing, connecting and supporting.

Support NZ local is the new hub for all things kiwi.

Kiwis can submit an image and copy to the instagram page @supportnzlocal to be featured on the account and create their own free profile which will be listed on the website supportnzlocal.com, to connect with consumers and their community.

A place for all kiwis to support local by using the site as a go to directory for products, services and a dose of local creativity to brighten up their lockdown days.

If we all support local, we can help our whanau, friends and ourselves get back to where we need to be.

Follow the Instagram & Facebook page @supportnzlocal and create your own listing at www.supportnzlocal.com

