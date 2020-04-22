Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MPM And The New Zealand International Convention Centre Fire

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 9:36 am
Press Release: MPM Waterproofing

Immediately following the International Convention Centre fire in October2019 a number of inaccurate statements were made and reported in the press in relation to the cause of the fire and those people responsible for it. The assertions made at that time have proved to be completely untrue and MPM Waterproofing’s concerns over those assertions have proved to be well founded.

MPM Waterproofing has now been provided with a copy of the official report of Fire and Emergency New Zealand in relation to the cause of the Convention Centre fire. FENZ investigators say they “believed” the cause of the fire to be “an inadvertent ignition of the cardboard centre of a roll of waterproofing membrane”.

MPM Waterproofing have reviewed the report and believe it contains a considerable number of factual inaccuracies. As with the initial suggestions as to the cause of the fire already referred to, MPM Waterproofing has voiced its concern to FENZ about the content of the report and the accuracy of the conclusions made in it. MPM Waterproofing takes the view that it would be appropriate for FENZ to retract the report while further consideration is given to MPM Waterproofing’s concerns and the matter is the subject of further investigation.

While it has reached the views outlined in this release it acknowledges that in the limited time available it has not had an opportunity to provide a more detailed explanation of the causes for its concern and so it does not wish to make further comment at this point in time. In conjunction with its legal advisor it is continuing to analyse the report and to prepare to outline more fully the reasons for its concerns.

MPM Waterproofing is one of the longest standing waterproofing and torch-on membrane businesses in New Zealand. A number of its management and senior staff have an excess of 20 years of experience in torch-on membrane operations involving literally tens of thousands of individual contracts. The company’s record for safety in all respects including fire related issues is second to none in the country.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MPM Waterproofing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 