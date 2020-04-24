Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Pressure Is On To Digitally Transform New Zealand’s SME Community

Friday, 24 April 2020, 10:33 am
Press Release: Zeald

As the nation prepares to move into Alert Level 3, the need for small and medium businesses to be able to meet their customers online intensifies. Leading the charge in this digital revolution is Zeald, the country’s largest SME ecommerce website agency, which has offered to build 500 free websites for Kiwi businesses that need help.

The only cost to businesses in the first 12 months is a 2% success fee on website sales.

To-date, 417 businesses have taken up the opportunity, but David Kelly, founder and chairman of Zeald, says this is only the start.

“To put it simply, without digital transformation, many SME businesses have little chance of surviving the economic impacts of Covid-19.

“For many small businesses, this sort of change can be daunting. But business owners need to reimagine what their businesses could look like if they transformed digitally, and we want to support them through that transition,” he says.

Mr Kelly says the key to getting businesses operating in Alert Level 3 and beyond, is to remove the barriers to embracing ecommerce.

“Every business that can be selling online, needs to be selling online. We need to de-risk the process of getting them there, by removing the financial hurdles. To get the ball rolling we announced an initiative to build an initial batch of 500 free websites, excluding transaction fees, for SMEs who wouldn’t otherwise have been able to afford the setup and hosting costs involved in the first 12 months.”

The swift uptake of the 500 websites shows the intense need for digital transformation and support in the SME community. “However, this is just the beginning - tens of thousands of businesses need to get online if we are to achieve digital revolution,” says Mr Kelly.

“The enormity of the task ahead, for all of New Zealand, is not lost on us. Now is the time to act. Zeald encourages everyone who can be part of the digital revolution to help get the country moving again, to step up and contribute.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Zeald on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 